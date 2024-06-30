General Election Erewash constituency | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Erewash have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

James Martin Archer, Liberal Democrats

Liam Dane Booth-Isherwood (was Reform UK, but has quit party to back Tories)

John William Kirby, Independent

Brent Poland, Green Party

Adam Thompson, Labour Party

Maggie Throup, Conservative Party

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.