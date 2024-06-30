Henry Riley 6pm - 9pm
General Election Erewash constituency | Full list of candidates
30 June 2024, 16:51
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Erewash have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- James Martin Archer, Liberal Democrats
- Liam Dane Booth-Isherwood (was Reform UK, but has quit party to back Tories)
- John William Kirby, Independent
- Brent Poland, Green Party
- Adam Thompson, Labour Party
- Maggie Throup, Conservative Party
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
