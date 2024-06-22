General Election Islington North | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Islington North have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Vikas Aggarwal (Liberal Democrats)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent)

Karen Anne Harries (Conservative Party)

Paul Dominic Josling (Independent)

Sheridan Kates (Green Party)

Praful Nargund (Labour Party)

Martyn Nelson (Reform UK)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.