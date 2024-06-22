Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
General Election Islington North | Full list of candidates
22 June 2024, 15:34
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Islington North have been announced.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Vikas Aggarwal (Liberal Democrats)
- Jeremy Corbyn (Independent)
- Karen Anne Harries (Conservative Party)
- Paul Dominic Josling (Independent)
- Sheridan Kates (Green Party)
- Praful Nargund (Labour Party)
- Martyn Nelson (Reform UK)
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
