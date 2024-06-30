General Election North East Somerset and Hanham constituency | Full list of candidates

By William Tyrrell

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in North East Somerset and Hanham have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Barmy Brunch (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Edmund Cannon (Green Party)

Nicholas Hales (Independent)

Paul MacDonnell (Reform UK)

Dan Norris (Labour Party)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative Party)

Dine Romero (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.