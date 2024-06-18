General Election Oxford West and Abingdon | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Oxford West and Abingdon have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Anni Byard (Social Democrat Party)

Chris Goodall (Green Party)

James Gunn (Reform UK)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrats)

Josh Phillips (Independent)

Vinay Raniga (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Ian Oliver Michael Shelley (Christian Peoples Alliance)

Stephen Webb (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.