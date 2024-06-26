Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
General Election Salisbury | Full list of candidates
26 June 2024, 12:23 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 12:25
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Salisbury have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing are:
- Matt Aldridge (Labour Party)
- Victoria Charleston (Liberal Democrats)
- John Glen (Conservative Party)
- Chris Harwood (Climate Party)
- Julian Malins (Reform UK)
- Barney Norris (Green Party)
- Arthur Pendragon (Independent)
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
