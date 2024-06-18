General Election Sutton Coldfield | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By William Tyrrell

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Sutton Coldfield have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Ben Auton (Green Party)

Wajad Burkey (Workers Party of Britain)

Mark Heath (Reform UK)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative Party)

Rob Pocock (Labour Party)

John Sweeney (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.