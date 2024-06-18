Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
General Election Sutton Coldfield | Full list of candidates
18 June 2024, 17:49
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Sutton Coldfield have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Ben Auton (Green Party)
- Wajad Burkey (Workers Party of Britain)
- Mark Heath (Reform UK)
- Andrew Mitchell (Conservative Party)
- Rob Pocock (Labour Party)
- John Sweeney (Liberal Democrats)