By Kieran Kelly

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Gordon and Buchan have been announced.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing are:

Nurul Hoque Ali (Labour)

Kris Callander (Reform UK)

Harriet Cross (Conservative)

Richard Gordon Thomson (SNP)

Conrad James Wood (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.