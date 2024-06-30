General Election Greenwich and Woolwich | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Greenwich and Woolwich have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing are:

Matthew Pennycook (Labour Party)

Chris Annous (Liberal Democrats)

Jonathan Goff (Conservative Party)

Abdoul Aziz Ndiaye (Reform UK)

Stacy Smith (Green Party)

Niko Omilana (Independent)

Priyank Bakshi (Climate Party)

Sheikh Raquib (Workers Party of Britain)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.