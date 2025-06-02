Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency by-election | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse have been announced.

In alphabetical order by candidate name:

Collette Bradley - Scottish Socialist Party

Andy Brady - Scottish Family Party

Ross Alexander Lambie - Reform UK

Katy Loudon - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Janice Elizabeth MacKay - UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Ann McGuinness - Scottish Green Party

Aisha Jawaid Mir - Liberal Democrats

Richard Nelson - Conservative and Unionist Party

Davy Russell - Labour Party

Marc Wilkinson - Independent