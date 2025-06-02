Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency by-election | Full list of candidates
2 June 2025, 07:42
The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse have been announced.
Who are the candidates in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election so far?
In alphabetical order by candidate name:
- Collette Bradley - Scottish Socialist Party
- Andy Brady - Scottish Family Party
- Ross Alexander Lambie - Reform UK
- Katy Loudon - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Janice Elizabeth MacKay - UK Independence Party (UKIP)
- Ann McGuinness - Scottish Green Party
- Aisha Jawaid Mir - Liberal Democrats
- Richard Nelson - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Davy Russell - Labour Party
- Marc Wilkinson - Independent