Natasha Devon 6pm - 9pm
General Election Hexham | Full list of candidates
1 June 2024, 18:12
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Hexham have been announced.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- William Clouston (Social Democratic Party)
- Nick Cott (Liberal Democrats)
- Joe Morris (Labour Party)
- Guy Opperman (Conservative and Unionist Party)