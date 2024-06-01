General Election Hexham | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Hexham have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

William Clouston (Social Democratic Party)

Nick Cott (Liberal Democrats)

Joe Morris (Labour Party)

Guy Opperman (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.