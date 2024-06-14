General Election Hitchin | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Hitchin have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Bim Afolami (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Charles Spencer Bunker (Reform UK)

Sid Cordle (Christian Peoples Alliance)

William Lavin (Green Party)

Chris Lucas (Liberal Democrats)

Alistair Strathern (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.