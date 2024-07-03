General Election Hitchin and Harpenden | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Hitchin and Harpenden have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

William Lavin (Green Party)

Bim Afolami (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Charles Spencer Bunker (Reform UK)

Alistair Strathern (Labour Party)

Chris Lucas (Liberal Democrats)

Sid Cordle (Christian People's Alliance)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.