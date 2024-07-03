Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
General Election Hitchin and Harpenden | Full list of candidates
3 July 2024, 16:43
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Hitchin and Harpenden have been announced.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- William Lavin (Green Party)
- Bim Afolami (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Charles Spencer Bunker (Reform UK)
- Alistair Strathern (Labour Party)
- Chris Lucas (Liberal Democrats)
- Sid Cordle (Christian People's Alliance)
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
- Everything you need to know about the General Election: How to vote, how to register and how to find your MP
- Follow the latest developments on the LBC General Election live blog