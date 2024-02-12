Kingswood by-election | Full list of candidates

Full list of Kingswood by-election candidates. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

On 15 February, residents of the Wellingborough constituency will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in Parliament.

The full list of candidates has been officially confirmed this afternoon:

Sam Bromiley, Conservative

Andrew Brown, Liberal Democrats

Damien Egan, Labour

Lorraine Francis, Green

Rupert Lowe, Reform UK

Mark Coleman, Independent

Nicholas Wood, UKIP

The Kingswood by-election will take place on Thursday 15 February.

It was triggered by the resignation of Conservative MP Chris Skidmore, who quit in protest against government proposals to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

