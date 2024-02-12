James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Kingswood by-election | Full list of candidates
12 February 2024, 09:28
On 15 February, residents of the Wellingborough constituency will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in Parliament.
The full list of candidates has been officially confirmed this afternoon:
- Sam Bromiley, Conservative
- Andrew Brown, Liberal Democrats
- Damien Egan, Labour
- Lorraine Francis, Green
- Rupert Lowe, Reform UK
- Mark Coleman, Independent
- Nicholas Wood, UKIP
The Kingswood by-election will take place on Thursday 15 February.
It was triggered by the resignation of Conservative MP Chris Skidmore, who quit in protest against government proposals to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.