General Election Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Jeremy Brignell-Thorp (Green Party)

Oliver Lewis (Reform UK)

Glyn Preston (Liberal Democrats)

Elwyn Vaughan (Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales)

Craig Williams (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Steve Witherden (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.