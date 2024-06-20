James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
General Election Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr | Full list of candidates
20 June 2024, 09:33
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Jeremy Brignell-Thorp (Green Party)
- Oliver Lewis (Reform UK)
- Glyn Preston (Liberal Democrats)
- Elwyn Vaughan (Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales)
- Craig Williams (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Steve Witherden (Labour Party)