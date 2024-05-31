Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election Richmond and Northallerton | Full list of candidates
31 May 2024, 07:31
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Richmond and Northallerton have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Daniel Callaghan (Liberal Democrats)
- Kevin Foster (Green Party)
- Rishi Sunak (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Lee Martin Taylor (Reform UK)
- Tom Wilson (Labour Party)