General Election Richmond and Northallerton | Full list of candidates

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Richmond and Northallerton have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Daniel Callaghan (Liberal Democrats)

Kevin Foster (Green Party)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Lee Martin Taylor (Reform UK)

Tom Wilson (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.