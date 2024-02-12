Rochdale by-election | Full list of candidates

Full list of Rochdale by-election candidates. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By EJ Ward

On 29 February, residents of the Rochdale constituency will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in Parliament.

The full list of candidates has been officially confirmed this afternoon (Friday 2 February):

Azhar Ali – Labour

Mark Coleman – Independent

Simon Danczuk – Reform UK

Iain Donaldson – Liberal Democrat

Paul Ellison – Conservative

George Galloway – Workers Party of Britain

Michael Howarth – Independent

William Howarth – Independent

Guy Otten – Green Party

Ravin Rodent Subortna – Official Monster Raving Loony Party

David Tully – Independent

The by-election has been called following the death of the Rochdale MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, in January 2024, with a general election also set to take place at some point later this year.