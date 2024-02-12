Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Rochdale by-election | Full list of candidates
12 February 2024, 07:02 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 07:08
On 29 February, residents of the Rochdale constituency will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in Parliament.
The full list of candidates has been officially confirmed this afternoon (Friday 2 February):
- Azhar Ali – Labour
- Mark Coleman – Independent
- Simon Danczuk – Reform UK
- Iain Donaldson – Liberal Democrat
- Paul Ellison – Conservative
- George Galloway – Workers Party of Britain
- Michael Howarth – Independent
- William Howarth – Independent
- Guy Otten – Green Party
- Ravin Rodent Subortna – Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- David Tully – Independent
The by-election has been called following the death of the Rochdale MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, in January 2024, with a general election also set to take place at some point later this year.