Runcorn and Helsby by-election | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Runcorn and Helsby are still being announced.

Who are the candidates in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election so far?

In alphabetical order by candidate name:

Green Party: Chris Copeman

Liberal Democrats: Paul Duffy

Conservative: Sean Houlston

Labour: Karen Shore

Reform UK: Sarah Pochin

The other major parties have not yet announced their candidates but check back soon for the latest.