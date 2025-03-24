Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Runcorn and Helsby by-election | Full list of candidates
24 March 2025, 12:37 | Updated: 24 March 2025, 13:02
The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Runcorn and Helsby are still being announced.
Who are the candidates in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election so far?
In alphabetical order by candidate name:
- Green Party: Chris Copeman
- Liberal Democrats: Paul Duffy
- Conservative: Sean Houlston
- Labour: Karen Shore
- Reform UK: Sarah Pochin
The other major parties have not yet announced their candidates but check back soon for the latest.