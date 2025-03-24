Runcorn and Helsby by-election | Full list of candidates

24 March 2025, 12:37 | Updated: 24 March 2025, 13:02

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Runcorn and Helsby are still being announced.

Who are the candidates in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election so far?

In alphabetical order by candidate name:

  • Green Party: Chris Copeman
  • Liberal Democrats: Paul Duffy
  • Conservative: Sean Houlston
  • Labour: Karen Shore
  • Reform UK: Sarah Pochin

The other major parties have not yet announced their candidates but check back soon for the latest.

