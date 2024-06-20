Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
General Election Stratford and Bow | Full list of candidates
20 June 2024, 14:36
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Stratford and Bow have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Nizam Ali (Independent)
- Kane Blackwell (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Jeff Evans (Reform UK)
- Omar Faruk (Independent)
- Steve Hedley (Independent)
- Joe Hudson-Small (Green Party)
- Halima Khan (Workers Party of Britain)
- Uma Kumaran (Labour Party)
- Fiona Lali (Independent)
- Janey Little (Liberal Democrats)