General Election Stratford and Bow | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Stratford and Bow have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Nizam Ali (Independent)

Kane Blackwell (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Jeff Evans (Reform UK)

Omar Faruk (Independent)

Steve Hedley (Independent)

Joe Hudson-Small (Green Party)

Halima Khan (Workers Party of Britain)

Uma Kumaran (Labour Party)

Fiona Lali (Independent)

Janey Little (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.