General Election Thurrock | Full list of candidates

30 June 2024, 12:55 | Updated: 30 June 2024, 12:58

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Thurrock have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing are:

  • Jennifer Craft (Labour Party)
  • Michael Bukola (Liberal Democrats)
  • Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative Party)
  • Sophie Preston-Hall (Reform UK)
  • Eugene McCarthy (Green Party)
  • Dr Nimal Raj (Independent)
  • Yousaff Khan (Workers Party of Britain)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

