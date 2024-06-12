General Election Tonbridge | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Tonbridge have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Lewis William John Bailey (Labour Party)

Anna Victoria Cope (Green Party)

Ian Grattidge (Social Democratic Party)

Teresa Hansford (Reform UK)

Tim Shaw (Independent Alliance (Kent))

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative and Unionist Party)

John Woollcombe (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.