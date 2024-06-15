Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
General Election Wellingborough and Rushden | Full list of candidates
15 June 2024, 09:33
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Wellingborough and Rushden have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing is:
- Jeremy Spencer Brittin (Social Democratic Party)
- David Goss (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Ben Habib (Reform UK)
- Gen Kitchen (Labour Party)
- Paul Mannion (Green Party)
- Christopher Townsend (Liberal Democrats)
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
