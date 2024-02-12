James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Wellingborough by-election | Full list of candidates
12 February 2024, 09:22
On 15 February, residents of the Wellingborough constituency will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in Parliament.
The full list of candidates has been officially confirmed this afternoon:
- Nick ‘The Flying Brick’ Delves – Monster Raving Loony Party
- Ben Habib – Reform UK
- Helen Harrison – Conservative Party
- Gen Kitchen – Labour Party
- Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem – Independent
- Alex Merola – Britain First
- Will Morris – Green Party
- Andre Pyne-Bailey – Independent
- Ana Savage Gunn – Liberal Democrats
- Marion Turner-Hawes – Independent
- Kevin Watts – Independent
The by-election has been called following a recall petition in the Northamptonshire constituency.
The petition was prompted by Peter Bone's suspension from the House of Commons for six weeks for breaching the code of conduct for MPs.