Wellingborough by-election | Full list of candidates

Full list of Wellingborough by-election candidates. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

On 15 February, residents of the Wellingborough constituency will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in Parliament.

The full list of candidates has been officially confirmed this afternoon:

Nick ‘The Flying Brick’ Delves – Monster Raving Loony Party

Ben Habib – Reform UK

Helen Harrison – Conservative Party

Gen Kitchen – Labour Party

Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem – Independent

Alex Merola – Britain First

Will Morris – Green Party

Andre Pyne-Bailey – Independent

Ana Savage Gunn – Liberal Democrats

Marion Turner-Hawes – Independent

Kevin Watts – Independent

The by-election has been called following a recall petition in the Northamptonshire constituency.

The petition was prompted by Peter Bone's suspension from the House of Commons for six weeks for breaching the code of conduct for MPs.

