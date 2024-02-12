Wellingborough by-election | Full list of candidates

12 February 2024, 09:22

Full list of Wellingborough by-election candidates.
Full list of Wellingborough by-election candidates. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

On 15 February, residents of the Wellingborough constituency will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in Parliament.

The full list of candidates has been officially confirmed this afternoon:

  • Nick ‘The Flying Brick’ Delves – Monster Raving Loony Party
  • Ben Habib – Reform UK
  • Helen Harrison – Conservative Party
  • Gen Kitchen – Labour Party
  • Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem – Independent
  • Alex Merola – Britain First
  • Will Morris – Green Party
  • Andre Pyne-Bailey – Independent
  • Ana Savage Gunn – Liberal Democrats
  • Marion Turner-Hawes – Independent
  • Kevin Watts – Independent

The by-election has been called following a recall petition in the Northamptonshire constituency.

The petition was prompted by Peter Bone's suspension from the House of Commons for six weeks for breaching the code of conduct for MPs.

