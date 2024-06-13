General Election Wigan | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By William Tyrrell

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Birmingham Ladywood have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Brian Craig Duff Crombie-Fisher (Liberal Democrats)

Jan Cunliffe (Independent)

Andy Dawber (Reform UK)

Jane Leicester (Green Party)

Henry James Mitson (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Lisa Nandy (Labour Party)

Maureen O'Bern (Independent)

The Zoo (Independent)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.