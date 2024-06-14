General Election Wimbledon | Full list of candidates

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Wimbledon have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Sarah Barber (Independent)

Rachel Brooks (Green Party)

Ben Cronin (Reform UK)

Danielle Dunfield-Prayero ( Conservative and Unionist Party)

Paul Christopher Kohler (Liberal Democrats)

Amy Lynch (Independent)

Aaron Mafi (Workers Party of Britain)

Eleanor Lesley Stringer (Labour Party)

Michael Gerard Watson (Heritage Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.