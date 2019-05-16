Change UK Reveals The Reason They Aren't Called "The Remain Party"

Chuka Umunna told LBC that Change UK wants to end the "Brexit nightmare" but that the party is about far more than a single issue.

Speaking at a Change UK remain event in Bath the Streatham MP said that he thought the party was doing well to establish itself, but one of the challenges they have had is raising the profile of the party.

"We're not like the Brexit Party," Mr Umunna said.

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood said that the Brexit Party had a clearer campaign "you've got three slogans, three names," Theo said, pointing out that the group had previously been known as The Independent Group and TIG Change.

Mr Umunna said that he didn't think there was still any confusion over the name.

When Theo asked why the party didn't just pick the name "Remain Party" Mr Umunna said it was because "changing the country," and changing politics was about "so much more than the Brexit issue."

He said they want to end the "Brexit nightmare."

"Nigel Farage is not interested in solving people's problems."

Mr Umunna said the Brexit Party founder had "one issue, which is Brexit."

"We'll do whatever's in the national interest," the MP said when asked if he would support a general election.

