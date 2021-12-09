Conservative Party hit with £17,800 fine over PM flat refurb

9 December 2021, 09:59 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 10:22

The Tories said they were considering whether to appeal the fine
The Tories said they were considering whether to appeal the fine. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Conservative Party has been fined £17,800 for "failing to accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record" over the redecoration of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat, the Electoral Commission has said.

The Electoral Commission found that the Conservative Party failed to "fully report" a donation of £67,801.72, the majority of which was connected to the refurbishment of the 11 Downing Street flat where Boris Johnson lives.

The commission's investigation found that decisions relating to the handling and recording of the donation reflected "serious failings in the party's compliance systems".

A fine of £17,800 was levied for "failing to accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record".

Louise Edwards, director of regulation at the Electoral Commission, said: "The party's decisions and actions reflected serious failings in its compliance systems.

"As a large and well-resourced political party that employs compliance and finance experts, and that has substantial sums of money going through its accounts, the Conservative Party should have sufficiently robust systems in place to meet its legal reporting requirements."

The Tories are considering whether to launch an appeal.

A party spokesman said: "The Conservative Party has received notification from the Electoral Commission that, in their judgment, the manner in which a payment was reported represented a technical breach of reporting requirements under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act.

"We have been in constant contact with the Electoral Commission with regards to this matter and have sought their advice as to how the transaction should be reported since it was made.

"We are considering whether to appeal this decision and will make a decision within 28 working days."

