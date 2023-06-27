Cross Question with Ali Miraj 27/06 | Watch Again

27/06 Cross Question

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

Rebecca Long-Bailey – Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, and former Shadow Secretary of State for Education, and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Baroness (Kate) Fall – Conservative peer and former Deputy Chief of Staff to Prime Minister David Cameron

Dr Phil Hammond – comic, author and retired NHS doctor

Cindy Yu – Assistant Editor of The Spectator and host of Chinese Whispers podcast

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.