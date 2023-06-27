Cross Question with Ali Miraj 27/06 | Watch Again

27 June 2023, 21:49

27/06 Cross Question

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Rebecca Long-Bailey – Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, and former Shadow Secretary of State for Education, and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  • Baroness (Kate) Fall – Conservative peer and former Deputy Chief of Staff to Prime Minister David Cameron
  • Dr Phil Hammond – comic, author and retired NHS doctor
  • Cindy Yu – Assistant Editor of The Spectator and host of Chinese Whispers podcast

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Rishi Sunak

Keir Starmer

Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson

Sadiq Khan

Angela Rayner

Suella Braverman

Humza Yousaf

Latest News

See more Latest News

The video of Tihran Ohannisian has gone viral after his death.

‘Farewell! Glory to Ukraine!’: Ukrainian teen's final moments alive after gunfight with Russian soldiers
Human remains found in California confirmed to be those of Julian Sands.

Human remains found in Californian mountains confirmed to be of British actor Julian Sands

The retailer and pharmacy has announced the closures.

Boots to close down 300 shops across country despite recent profit increase - is your local at risk?
This June is set to be the UK's hottest ever

UK set for hottest June on record - with temperatures to soar even higher to 40C in July

The final photo of Nicola Bulley before the mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned

Heartbreaking final picture of Nicola Bulley before mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned
Lorelei King said 'for forgiveness, there has to be contrition'

'To forgive, there has to be contrition': Wife of care home Covid-19 victim slams Matt Hancock after inquiry appearance
Wagner Group leader Prigozhin is not safe in Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has said

'War criminal' Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'not safe' in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
Sarah Bentley has stepped down

Thames Water boss steps down after giving up bonus over company's environmental performance
Tom Swarbrick reacts to the Rwanda policy

'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch Again