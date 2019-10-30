December 12th General Election: How Do I Register To Vote?

With a General Election on 12th December, you've got less than one month to make sure you are registered to vote. Here's what you need to do.

Am I qualified to vote in a General Election?

To vote in a UK general election you must:

- Be 18 or over 12th December.

- Be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen.

- Be resident at an address in the UK (or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years).

- Not be legally excluded from voting.

You also need to be on the electoral register. You only have to register once, but will need to re-register if you have changed your address, name or nationality since you first registered.

How do I register to vote in the General Election?

You can register to vote by filling in this form online.

You will need your national insurance number and your passport if you’re a British citizen living abroad.

If you need help, contact your local Electoral Registration Office. You can find your local office here.

When do I need to register to vote?

In order to vote in this General Election on 12th December, you must be registered by Monday 26th November.

What can I do if I'm not able to vote on 12th December?

You have two choices if you are not available on the date of the General Election - a postal vote or voting by proxy.

Postal Vote

All registered voters are eligible to have a postal vote without having to give a reason.

You can apply for a postal vote by filling in this form and returning it to your local Electoral Registration Office.

You must return your postal vote application form by 5pm, 11 working days before the poll - Wednesday 27th November 2019.

Voting by proxy

You can appoint someone else to place your vote. Anyone who is registered to vote can act as your proxy.

There are a variety of different forms to fill in depending on the reason for requiring a proxy.

The allowable reasons include:

- being overseas

- being at work

- attending a course

- you're disabled

- you live overseas

- you are serving overseas in the armed forces.

Where can students register to vote?

Students living away at university can register to vote both at home and in your university constituency.

Do remember that you can only vote in one of the constituencies.