ANALYSIS: "Farage deal may make it harder for Boris Johnson to get Brexit done"

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood has analysed the impact of Nigel Farage's general election pact - and says it may make it more difficult to "get Brexit done".

The Brexit Party leader has announced that his party will not stand candidates in any of the 317 seats currently held by the Conservatives.

Many pundits believe this will make it more likely to give Boris Johnson a majority following the poll on 12th December.

But Theo Usherwood explained that he needs a very big majority if he wants to get his version of Brexit over the line.

Speaking to James O'Brien, he said: "Boris Johnson is saying 'Get Brexit done'.

"The important thing about Nigel Farage standing aside, given what Boris Johnson said in order to get that concession from Nigel Farage will actually I think mean that Brexit doesn't get done.

"I say that because Nigel Farage says he doesn't want political alignment and that's what Boris Johnson agreed to in that statement.

"So that means that when it comes to July next year and we're looking to extend the transition period in order to negotiate a free trade deal, that will be very difficult."

Theo Usherwood explained what Boris Johnson needs to do. Picture: PA / LBC

Theo explained that Mr Johnson will need a big enough majority to overrule the Eurosceptics in his party.

He added: "The only way Brexit is going to get done is if Boris Johnson secures a majority which is bigger than the European Research Group of Eurosceptics in his party, so they are unable to put upon him their own demands for a no-deal Brexit."