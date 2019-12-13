Breaking News

General Election result: Boris Johnson set for huge majority for Conservatives

Boris Johnson will return to Number 10. Picture: PA

The Conservatives have secured a majority in the general election and returned Boris Johnson to Downing Street.

The Tories have swept past the 326 seats needed to take control of the House of Commons and are on course to get a majority of more than 75.

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats had a very poor night - with both leaders set to step down after failing to win the number of seats they had hoped.

Labour are expected with just over 200 MPs, while Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire.

Speaking after retaining his seat in Uxbridge, Mr Johnson said: Boris Johnson said it was a clear mandate from the public to force Brexit through.

He said: "Clearly lots of results are still coming in and we're still mainly dealing with projections but at this stage it does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.

"And not just to get Brexit done, but to untie this country and to take it forward and to focus on the priorities of the British people, and above all, on the NHS. And yes we will recruit 50,000 more nurses and 6,000 more GPs, and we will build 40 new hospitals and I am proud to say that one of those hospitals will be right here in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

"And I am grateful, I am grateful once again, to the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip for returning me to serve you. It is an absolute privilege to do this job and to work for you."

Jeremy Corbyn at his count in Islington North. Picture: PA

It was a bad night for Labour, who look set to finish with fewer than 200 MPs.

A number of big-name MPs lost their seats for the party, including Caroline Flint and highly-rated MP Laura Pidcock, who many had earmarked as a future leader.

Jeremy Corbyn refused to announce his immediate resignation, but confirmed he would not lead Labour into the next election.

He said: "I want to make it clear I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign. I will discuss with the party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take in the future.

"I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future."

Jo Swinson making his concession speech. Picture: PA

An emotional Ms Swinson told her count: "Some will be celebrating the wave of nationalism that is sweeping on both sides of the border. And I do congratulate all those who are newly elected.

"These are very significant results for the future of our country and I will be making further remarks later today."