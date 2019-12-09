Exclusive

Boris Johnson - Live on LBC with Nick Ferrari from 8am today

9 December 2019, 07:32

Boris Johnson live on LBC
Boris Johnson live on LBC. Picture: LBC

Boris Johnson will be live on LBC this morning, answering questions from Nick Ferrari.

As we enter the week of the General Election, the Prime Minister will be answering questions from Nick live on the campaign trail in Grimsby.

Mr Johnson is spending the last few days targeting Labour seats in the north which voted for Brexit.

You can hear the PM live on LBC from 8am this morning.

And come back to LBC.co.uk shortly afterwards to see video of the interview.

