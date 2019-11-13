Boris Johnson: Tories will ‘end the groundhoggery of Brexit’

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson will promise a Tory government will ‘end the groundhoggery of Brexit’ before suggesting Labour's plans for a second referendum are the equivalent of political masturbation.

The Prime Minister will also launch a blistering attack on the Labour leader before claiming a Corbyn led government will "cost of a billion pounds per month, and have two more referendums, one on Scotland and one on the EU – an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession and onanism."

The use of the term "onanism," a Biblical word for masturbation, has already drawn criticism at a time when the language of politics, especially around Brexit, is under scrutiny.

It won't be the first time Mr Johnson has caused controversy with his use of words, in March he told LBC that money spent on historical child abuse investigation was "spaffing money up the wall."

Mr Johnson will also attack the Labour Party on plans to increase taxes and "uncontrolled and unlimited immigration."

Speaking in the West Midlands at an electric vehicle manufacturer, the Prime Minister will say only a Conservative government can "get Brexit done," before laying out his plans for a clean energy revolution while investing in the NHS, cutting crime and helping people with the cost of living.

Mr Johnson will tell supporters the world is "baffled" by Brexit, with the world unable to understand how “this great country can squander so much time and energy on this question and how we can be so hesitant about our future."

The Tory Party leader will say: “We face a historic choice. At this election the country can either move forwards with policies that will deliver years of growth and prosperity, or it can disappear into an intellectual cul-de-sac of far left Corbynism.

“We can honour the wishes of the people, or else we can waste more time, at the cost of a billion pounds per month, and have two more referendums, one on Scotland and one on the EU – an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession and onanism."

The Labour leader will come under attack from Boris Johnson on Wednesday. Picture: PA

“They will ruin 2020 with two referendums, they will ruin the economy with out of control debt, they will put taxes up for everyone and instead of an Australian points system we’ll have uncontrolled and unlimited immigration.”

The Conservative leader also faced criticism for how he makes a cup of tea, in a campaign video shot for Twitter he can be seen making himself a drink while speaking to the camera.

Many viewers were left confused as to why he left the teabag in the cup, a point which Mr Johnson used Twitter to clarify.

For those who’ve noticed, this really is how I make my tea. It lets it brew and makes it stronger. ☕️#partypoliticalbroadcast https://t.co/0r3SIx03Yf — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 12, 2019

The Lib Dems issued a stinging rebuke to Boris Johnson speech, with Deputy Leader, Ed Davey, accusing the Prime Minister of misleading voters.

Mr Davey said: "Why can’t you tell the truth for once, Prime Minister? Voters face years more of Brexit with Johnson’s plan but he hasn’t the guts or honesty to admit it.

“Johnson’s plan means either years more negotiations or a disastrous No Deal Brexit in a year’s time - yet the Prime Minister peddles yet another deception by pretending Brexit could soon be all over if people vote Tory.

“There’s only one quick way to get Brexit done - and that’s to stop it, by giving Liberal Democrats the votes to make this nightmare end.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to deliver "massive investment" in Scotland if his party wins the General Election.

The Labour leader, who is embarking on a two-day tour of Scottish seats, said his rivals - the SNP and Tories - had neither the "ideas" nor the "will" to transform Scotland for the better.

Mr Corbyn said voters had a "once-in-a-generation chance" to transform the country as he outlined his promise to deliver a second Brexit referendum and provide more funding for public services.