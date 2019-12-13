Former Labour Party advisor declares "Corbyn project" dead

13 December 2019, 07:20

A former advisor to Harriet Harman and Ed Miliband blames Jeremy Corbyn and his cheerleaders for Labour's poor showing in the election.

Ayesha Hazarika, who served as a political adviser to senior Labour Party figures, has put Labour's down to the failed "Corbyn project".

Hazarika referred to the election results as an "absolutely harrowing night".

She said: "I think, tonight for me has been the point where we saw the Corbyn project tested to destruction and I have no truck with the excuses that are coming out now from people saying 'it's because of Brexit and it's because of and the media and it's because of the weather'.

Former Labour Party advisor declares "Corbyn project" dead. Picture: PA

"It's not. We have to give this a name.

"This was because of Jeremy Corbyn and all the people that propped him up.

"The cheerleaders, the outriders, the people like Len McCluskey, they all have to shoulder the responsibility and admit that this project has died tonight."

