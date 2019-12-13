Lord Falconer: Corbyn's policies have completely failed to connect

13 December 2019, 08:58

The Labour peer argued that the party no longer feels like a "decent" party.

Is Corbyn beyond resuscitation?

Lord Falconer said that Corbyn has "completely failed to connect both with our heartland and with the floating voter".

He spoke about how voters in the North East, who "when in years gone if you spoke Mrs Thatcher, the room went silent", were now able to support Boris Johnson.

Nick Ferrari said: "These guys, possibly themselves, but their dads or their granddads lost their jobs, they believe at the hands of the Conservatives, and now they are putting a tick in the box of Boris Johnson.

What does that say of the Labour Party?"

Falconer replied: "It says that we stopped connecting and it says that we stopped listening and I also think it was a range of things.

We were patronising, we didn't resonate with the values of what people thought the United Kingdom stood for, we completely missed what we should be doing as the Opposition now."

Lord Falconer: Corbyn's policies have completely failed to connect
Lord Falconer: Corbyn's policies have completely failed to connect. Picture: LBC

Nick Ferrari then asked about how much the problem of anti-Semitism played out in the General Election.

Falconer said: "I think one thing about Labour was you'd think Labour were decent.

An anti-Semitic party is not decent. A party that is run by a faction that is brutally putting their own candidates in just before an election, IT doesn't feel like a decent party and decency matters for our country."

