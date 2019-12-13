First order of responsibility is getting Brexit done, Michael Gove tells LBC

Michael Gove told LBC that the Conservative Party has united behind the Prime Minister and his Brexit deal.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster spoke to Iain Dale as part of LBC's election coverage.

Gove said: "I'm pleased that we will have a working majority, it means that we can get Parliament working again. It means that we can honour the Brexit referendum result.

"I think that we didn't actually want this election but it had to happen because Parliament was frustrating the will of the people.

"We can now restore trust, I hope, in our parliamentary democracy but also recognise that for many of the communities that voted to leave, as well as wanting us to get out of the European Union, they also wanted to ensure that their concerns which have been overlooked were heard.

That means investing in these communities in order to ensure that we can have a more equitable approach towards economic growth across the whole country."

First order of responsibility is getting Brexit done, Michael Gove tells LBC. Picture: PA

He later added: "The Prime Minister has won a handsome victory and it's as a result of the decisions that he's taken since coming to power hose sorts of questions or questions for him.

"At this stage, I think it's just important that we all recognise that the Conservative Party was united behind the Prime Minister, every single candidate, 635 of us, pledged to back his deal.

The first order of responsibility is making sure that we get that deal through the House of Commons, which I think we can now. Then we concentrate on governing for the entire country."