General Election results: The big-name MPs who lost their seats

Dominic Grieve, Jo Swinson and Chuka Umunna lost their seats. Picture: PA

Jo Swinson and Chuka Umunna were among the big-name politicians who lost in the general election.

The Conservatives swept to a big majority overnight on Friday, returning Boris Johnson back to to 10 Downing Street.

Here are the famous scalps from the night.

Jo Swinson

The Liberal Democrat leader was the biggest loser, failing to retain her seat in East Dunbartonshire as the SNP dominated north of the border.

Chuka Umunna

The Liberal Democrat MP was hoping to return to the House of Commons in a new constituency in the Cities of Westminster, but he fell some way short.

Sam Gyimah

A former Conservative minister, Mr Gyimah came third in Kensington - and his vote split the Remain voters, allowing the Conservatives to pip Labour.

Caroline Flint

The former Minister was in a difficult position for a Remain-backing MP in a strongly-Leave area and she saw her vote go down over 17%.

Dominic Grieve

Having been kicked out of the Conservatives, the anti-Brexit campaigner stood as an independent and, while he got a respectable 29% of the vote, he fell some way short.

David Gauke

Another former Cabinet Minister thrown out of the Tory Party, Mr Gauke failed to get enough votes to unseat the Conservatives in South West Hertfordshire.

Anna Soubry

The leader of Change UK had a very poor night in Broxtowe, getting fewer than 5,000 votes and coming a distant third.

Dennis Skinner

Who is going to shout during the Queen's Speech now? The 87-year-old was soundly beaten by the Conservatives in Bolsover.

Tom Brake

The Liberal Democrat MP has held his seat since 1997, even during the post-coalition crash. But he saw the Conservatives beat him last night.