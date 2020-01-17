Emily Thornberry says Labour faces 'long road back to power' in leadership launch

Emily Thornberry has officially her bid to be the next Labour leader. Picture: PA

Emily Thornberry has said Labour faces a "long road back to power" as she launched her bid to become the next leader of the party.

The shadow foreign secretary narrowly secured the nominations needed from Labour MPs on Monday, scraping through to fight to succeed Jeremy Corbyn at the helm of the party.

The leadership contest comes fresh off the heels of the party's worst general election defeat since 1935, in which 80 MPs were voted out of the Opposition benches with many of the seats being handed over to the Tories.

Speaking at the launch in her home town of Guildford, Ms Thornberry said: "In my 42 years as a member of the Labour Party, there is no fight or campaign our movement has waged where I have not been on the frontline.

"And since coming to Parliament 15 years ago, I've also been on the frontline in the fights against climate change, Universal Credit, and anti-abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Ms Thornberry launched her bid in Guildford. Picture: PA

"I've led the charge as shadow foreign secretary against Donald Trump and the war in Yemen.

"And in the two years I shadowed Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, I showed him up every time for the lying, reckless charlatan that he is."

Later this evening, Rebecca Long-Bailey will launch her bid to be leader and vow to "shake up" the way Government works and put power into the hands of voters.

Ms Long-Bailey was handed a significant boost yesterday afternoon with campaign group Momentum throwing its support behind her.

The pair are up against shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and Birmingham Yardley's Jess Phillips in the contest, the result of which will be announced on April 4.