Ex-Tory minister Andrew Griffiths found to have raped and abused wife

10 December 2021, 21:17

Andrew Griffiths, pressurised Kate Griffiths into engaging in sexual activity and used "coercive and controlling behaviour”
Andrew Griffiths, pressurised Kate Griffiths into engaging in sexual activity and used "coercive and controlling behaviour”. Picture: UK Parliament

By Megan Hinton

A former Conservative minister raped and physically abused his wife, a family court judge has ruled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Griffiths, 51, was found to have pressurised Kate Griffiths, MP for Burton-upon-Trent, into engaging in sexual activity "on more than one occasion" and used "coercive and controlling behaviour".

The ruling was made on the balance of probabilities, by Judge Elizabeth Williscroft, during a family court dispute over access to the divorced couple's young child.

Mr Griffiths denied allegations made by Ms Griffiths and "adamantly denied" rape but Judge Williscroft made findings in favour of Ms Griffiths.

The former Small Business Minister previously resigned from his position back in July 2018 after he reportedly bombarded a 28-year-old barmaid and her friend with up to 2,000 sexually explicit and "depraved" messages over social media during a three-week period.

Read more: Starmer: PM showing 'dishonesty upon dishonesty and isn't fit for office'

Read more: Booster 75% effective against Omicron with strain set to become dominant in UK

Judge Williscroft decided the findings of the family court should not be made public, in order to protect the child at the centre of the proceedings.

But after a 12-month battle, a High Court judge ruled that Judge Williscroft's findings should be revealed, after it was argued by the Press Association and Tortoise Media they were in the public interest.

Now Kate Griffiths, MP for Burton in Staffordshire, has waived her legal right to anonymity in a bid to help other victims.

"I welcome this decision as a positive step forward in a legal battle that has taken a huge emotional and financial toll on my family," she said.

"I supported publication of the Family Court's findings - and waived my right to anonymity - because I recognise the unique position I am in to campaign to improve the outcomes of cases such as this, for those who endure domestic violence, and the actions taken to protect the children involved.

Read more: Met Police face legal action over 'mindblowing' failings during Stephen Port investigation

Read more: Gove: Covid rules to be constantly reviewed after 'challenging' Omicron information

"When I stood for election as member of Parliament for Burton and Uttoxeter, I promised I would be a voice for those who have been victims of domestic abuse.

"I am committed to working with colleagues across Parliament to improve both the support available to - and the outcomes for - those who have been through similar experiences to me."

Mr Griffiths said that he was "deeply disappointed" that appeal judges had ruled that findings could be published.

"I am deeply disappointed that the Court of Appeal has allowed the publication of proceedings in the family court," he said in a statement.

"Publication is a huge legal step with implications for me, my child and many others.

"Whilst there remain legal constraints on what I can say because the entirety of the judgment has not been published, I strongly denied the allegations put to me.

Read more: Minister: People can work at pub with pals but not the office - under 'crazy' Plan B rules

Read more: Cummings says No10 Xmas party photos will 'inevitably get out' and bring down Boris

"However, the Family Court, which I believed to be private, made findings against me on the balance of probabilities.

"It is important that the media does not misrepresent the findings or proceedings.

"I love my child very much and my aim has always been to protect (my child) from publicity so that they can come to terms with these proceedings away from the glare of publicity.

"I will continue to do what I can to repair the damage that publication of this case has caused and I will support my child in every way that I can."

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Petra Srncova has been missing for a week

Police appeal and man arrested after woman missing in London since December 3
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new guidance will "help keep the most vulnerable people in our society safe"

Govt announces new rules for care homes amid spread of Omicron variant
Boris Johnson reportedly refused to accept Jack Doyle's resignation

PM 'refused to accept resignation' from top aide who reportedly spoke at No10 Xmas party
Lines of the London Underground will be closed on Friday.

London Tube strike: When is it happening and what lines will be disrupted?

Traffic & Travel

Michael Gove said Omicron was "deeply concerning"

Gove: Covid rules to be constantly reviewed after 'challenging' Omicron information
UK Health Security Agency says it is projected that if current trends continue unchanged the UK will exceed one million infections.

Booster 75% effective against Omicron with strain set to become dominant in UK
The family of Stephen Port's victims have called for Cressida Dick to resign

Met Police face legal action over 'mindblowing' failings during Stephen Port investigation
E-scooters will be banned on TfL from next Monday amid fire safety concerns

E-scooters banned from all public transport in London

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children in their Christmas card

William and Kate unveil Christmas card with George, Louis & Charlotte