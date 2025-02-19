Former Chief Whip shares desperate call from Tory MP who 'needed saving from brothel with KGB agent and CCTV'

Former Chief Whip Simon Hart has revealed details of a call from a Tory MP who asked to be saved from a brothel. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A former Conservative Chief Whip has shared details of his phone call with a Tory MP who allegedly believed he had been lured into a honeytrap at a London brothel by a female Russian spy.

Simon Hart, who was Chief Whip during Rishi Sunak’s government, said he received the call in the early hours of the morning on November 24, 2022.

The Conservative politician allegedly told him that he was in a room in the Bayswater establishment with 12 naked women and CCTV.

The unnamed MP reportedly claimed he had “run out of money” and needed saving.

Mr Hart wrote about the incident in his diaries, reports The Times, which is serialising his writings.

The former Chief Whip wrote: “The phone rings at 2.45am from a 2019’er, clearly pissed but just about coherent: “Hi, chief. Hope I haven’t woken you.” (It’s 2.45am, FFS.)

Mr Hart was appointed chief whip by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Me: “What’s up?”

Him: “I’m stuck in a brothel in Bayswater and I’ve run out of money.”

Me: “Go on…”

Him: “I met a woman as I left the Carlton Club who offered me a drink, but I now think she is a KGB agent. She wants £500 and has left me in a room with 12 naked women and a CCTV.”

Me: “Give me a few moments and I will call you back.”

Mr Hart, shares how he thought to himself: “Bloody hell, this is a mess.”

He then rang a special adviser who offered to rush round to the Bayswater brothel on an “extraction mission”, but Mr Hart decided against it.

They instead ordered a taxi to “extract our man” and “return him to the safety of his own hotel”.

But when Mr Hart went back to sleep, he received another call at 4.10am.

The conversation followed, according to Mr Hart’s diary: “Me: Are you back safely?”

Him: “Yes, but you will never guess what happened next.

Me: “Go on…”

Him: “Well, I slipped out of the room and saw the taxi Emma ordered across the road, so I legged it over and jumped in. However, it turned out it was a different taxi being driven by an Afghan agent called Ahmed.”

Me: “So…”

Him: “Well, he demanded £3,000 for a blow job.”

Me: “And?”

Him: “I legged it back to the hotel and locked the door.”

Mr Hart later told the prime minister about the incident, but wrote that ‘poor Rishi’ doesn’t believe ‘such things happen’.

The former chief whip was was the Conservative MP for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire from 2010 to 2024.

He served a stint as secretary of state for Wales before Mr Sunak appointed him as chief whip in 2022.

His book, Ungovernable, published by Macmillan, hits the shelves on February 27.

The diary entries also detail a series of accounts in 21-lead up to the general election in July 2024, which saw the Tories suffer the worst defeat in their history.