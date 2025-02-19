Former Chief Whip shares desperate call from Tory MP who 'needed saving from brothel with KGB agent and CCTV'

19 February 2025, 14:46

Former Chief Whip Simon Hart has revealed details of a call from a Tory MP who asked to be saved from a brothel.
Former Chief Whip Simon Hart has revealed details of a call from a Tory MP who asked to be saved from a brothel. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A former Conservative Chief Whip has shared details of his phone call with a Tory MP who allegedly believed he had been lured into a honeytrap at a London brothel by a female Russian spy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon Hart, who was Chief Whip during Rishi Sunak’s government, said he received the call in the early hours of the morning on November 24, 2022.

The Conservative politician allegedly told him that he was in a room in the Bayswater establishment with 12 naked women and CCTV.

The unnamed MP reportedly claimed he had “run out of money” and needed saving.

Mr Hart wrote about the incident in his diaries, reports The Times, which is serialising his writings.

The former Chief Whip wrote: “The phone rings at 2.45am from a 2019’er, clearly pissed but just about coherent: “Hi, chief. Hope I haven’t woken you.” (It’s 2.45am, FFS.)

Read more: Grant Shapps eyeing a return to Westminster, amid rumours Rishi Sunak and Oliver Dowden could quit this year

Read more: Russian spy discussed using 'true sexy b****' in honeytrap plot against award-winning journalist, court told

Mr Hart was appointed chief whip by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Mr Hart was appointed chief whip by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Me: “What’s up?”

Him: “I’m stuck in a brothel in Bayswater and I’ve run out of money.”

Me: “Go on…”

Him: “I met a woman as I left the Carlton Club who offered me a drink, but I now think she is a KGB agent. She wants £500 and has left me in a room with 12 naked women and a CCTV.”

Me: “Give me a few moments and I will call you back.”

Mr Hart, shares how he thought to himself: “Bloody hell, this is a mess.”

He then rang a special adviser who offered to rush round to the Bayswater brothel on an “extraction mission”, but Mr Hart decided against it.

They instead ordered a taxi to “extract our man” and “return him to the safety of his own hotel”.

But when Mr Hart went back to sleep, he received another call at 4.10am.

The conversation followed, according to Mr Hart’s diary: “Me: Are you back safely?”

Him: “Yes, but you will never guess what happened next.

Me: “Go on…”

Him: “Well, I slipped out of the room and saw the taxi Emma ordered across the road, so I legged it over and jumped in. However, it turned out it was a different taxi being driven by an Afghan agent called Ahmed.”

Me: “So…”

Him: “Well, he demanded £3,000 for a blow job.”

Me: “And?”

Him: “I legged it back to the hotel and locked the door.”

Mr Hart later told the prime minister about the incident, but wrote that ‘poor Rishi’ doesn’t believe ‘such things happen’.

The former chief whip was was the Conservative MP for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire from 2010 to 2024.

He served a stint as secretary of state for Wales before Mr Sunak appointed him as chief whip in 2022.

His book, Ungovernable, published by Macmillan, hits the shelves on February 27.

The diary entries also detail a series of accounts in 21-lead up to the general election in July 2024, which saw the Tories suffer the worst defeat in their history.

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

Latest Politics News

Examples of 'zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham. Underage teenagers buying knives online remains 'a really concerning picture' for police, with illegal dealers selling weapons via social media.

Labour announces crackdown on online knife sellers as weapons 'easier for young people to buy than paracetamol'
Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'

Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks
Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’
US and Russia begin talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Vladimir Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy', Moscow says as Russia-US peace talks underway

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

'Not sustainable': Trump's ties to Musk 'won't last,' claims former White House comms chief
UK Grain Harvest

Almost 1 in 4 farms forced to shut in last two decades as Treasury meet farmers today

David Gauke wants to reduce the size of the female prison estate to make room for more male inmates. File image shows Pentonville prison

Send fewer women to jail to make room for male inmates, says former Justice Secretary

Jennifer Rauchet, Pete Hegest, US defence secretary, and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of Defence of Poland, during a welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on February 14, 2025.

Ukraine is the 'frontline' of Britain, Starmer says as US begins peace talks with Russia

West Streeting, left, has back Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said he was ready to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground