Former Labour MP facing multiple sexual harassment claims quits party

Geraint Davies speaking at a campaign event in Wales. Picture: Getty

By Aggie Chambré

A former Labour MP facing numerous sexual harassment claims has quit the party rather than face a hearing over his conduct.

In 2023, it emerged that Geraint Davies, who served as a Labour MP for 22 years, faced allegations of sexual misconduct by five junior female colleagues.

Davies, who stood down at the last general election following the reports, was said to have subjected the women to unwanted sexual attention, both physical and verbal, after coming into contact with them through his work as an MP.

Some of the women had raised concerns about his behaviour informally and at least two women later filed official complaints with the Labour Party, resulting in an investigation lasting more than a year.

Internal records obtained by LBC and POLITICO show that Davies was due to face a disciplinary hearing in November last year, but instead opted to resign his party membership, meaning no further action can be taken against him.

As a former member of parliament, Davies is entitled to a parliamentary pass and access to the estate for life.

Labour’s complaints unit told alleged victims in an email that they understood the news would be “upsetting and unexpected,” and provided details for the party’s safeguarding team and mental health charity the Samaritans.

When the allegations against Davies were first reported by POLITICO, he said he did not “recognise” them, adding: “If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry.”

He did not respond to a request for comment on his resignation of party membership.

Three women who say they were targeted by Davies told POLITICO and LBC the outcome was unacceptable.

One said: “There is no planet on which he should be allowed an ex-MP pass, as it is a privilege not a right. He's done enough damage in his time in Westminster.”

Another said she felt “heartbroken” for the women who had gone through the whole process of reporting alleged sexual harassment only for him to “take the easy way out at the very end.”She said that the patchwork of different complaints systems meant that “parliament remains an unsafe place for women.”

A third woman said: "The system to protect staff is still riddled with loopholes like this one. Parliament and political parties are yet to find a solution that keeps victims safe in their workplace.

"The case is likely to renew calls for a tougher response to misconduct by MPs.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell has argued in favour of handing allegations made to political parties over to Westminster’s independent complaints and grievance system (ICGS), which can proceed regardless of whether an MP leaves parliament or their party.

The ICGS can recommend the withdrawal of a former MP’s pass, as it did in the case of former Commons Speaker John Bercow.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “We take all complaints of unacceptable behaviour extremely seriously and investigate in line with our procedures.

They added there was "a wide range of support available" including an independent support service and the ICGS which "are flagged to complainants where appropriate."