France heading to the polls in high-stakes snap parliamentary election

30 June 2024, 12:33

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen
Voters in France head to the polls today . Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Voters in France are going to the polls today for an election which could see the nation's first far-right government enter power since the Second World War.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

French President Emmanuel Macron called a surprise vote when his centrist alliance was beaten in the European elections by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally at the beginning of this month.

This first round of voting started at 8am - or 7am UK time - and ended at 4pm in smaller towns, and 6pm in bigger cities.

The winning candidate will be known by Sunday night.

France's semi-presidential system means that it has both a president and a prime minister.

The voting happening today will reveal who is prime minister, but not president, with Mr Macron already having decided to stay in his role until the end of 2027.

Read More: Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street

Read More: Police call off search in Tenerife for missing teenager Jay Slater but confirm investigation remains open

If Ms Le Pen's party win an absolute majority, France would end up with a government and president from different political camps the fourth time in post-war history.

Yet the outcome of the election remains highly uncertain.

Polls show that support for Le Pen's far-right, anti-immigrant National Rally (RN) has increased in recent days.

A poll undertaken for Les Echoes newspaper indicated that the RN was due to win 37 per cent of the national vote, which is an increase of two points from more than a week ago.

Another poll from BFM TV estimated that the far-right party might win between 260 and 295 seats, which could give it an outright majority within France's 577 constituencies.

Polls indicate that the New Popular Front (NFP), a leftwing alliance, might receive 28 per cent of the vote, whereas Macron's centrist bloc falls behind at 20 per cent.

After today's vote, campaigning will begin on Monday for an additional five days before voters are called back to the polls for a final, decisive second-round ballot on 7 July.

Following the first-round vote, Macron is planning to convene a government meeting to decide the further course of action, government sources told AFP.

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Green Party

Reform UK

UK General Election

Mr Sunak was joined by Foreign Secretary David Cameron for the first time on the campaign

Flock of sheep flee as Rishi Sunak and David Cameron try to feed them

Sunak and Starmer have launched their election campaigns after the Prime Minister announced a shock July 4 poll.

Sunak tells Britain to ‘choose its future’ as he launches election campaign whilst Starmer says ‘it’s time for change’
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer

Sunak claims 'economy has turned a corner' and 'plan is working' at first campaign rally after announcing election
Prankster behind Sunak's 'Things Can Only Get Wetter' moment 'banned from Westminster' after drowning out speech

Prankster behind Sunak's 'Things Can Only Get Wetter' moment 'banned from Parliament' after drowning out speech
Several key seats have been labelled as potentially vulnerable in the General Election.

Key seats to watch in General Election as ‘Blue Wall’ faces onslaught from Labour and Lib Dems
Cabinet Ministers facing uphill battle to hold onto seats

Full list of Conservative Cabinet Ministers facing uphill battle to retain seats at General Election
Rishi Sunak

Read in full: Rishi Sunak's speech as he announces General Election

Rishi Sunak has called a general election on July 4.

Immigration, the economy and the NHS: The key issues that will dominate election battle

A damp looking Rishi Sunak walks back into No10 after announcing the General Election

Four possible outcomes for the July 4 General Election

Rishi Sunak has announced a July 4 General Election date

Rishi Sunak confirms General Election will take place on July 4: what happens next?

Latest Politics News

Tim Bonner, CEO of the Countryside Alliance, has surprisingly backed Labour's proposed review of greenbelt land

'Green belt shouldn't be sacrosanct' Countryside Alliance supports new Labour review of land
Rishi Sunak made the stark warning just days before the country goes to the polls

Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street
x

Keir Starmer 'shares his disgust' at comments made by Reform UK canvasser as he shows support for Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has said he is angry about the racism against him

Rishi Sunak speaks of 'hurt and anger' at daughters having to hear Reform campaigner's P*** slur
Jay Slater's mother has withdrawn some of the fundraiser money to fly friends to Tenerife

Jay Slater fundraiser reaches £40k as mother takes out money to fly friends to Tenerife to join desperate search
Gillian Keegan warned that Labour were only thinking about Eton with their private school tax plan

'They have one private school in mind - Eton': Education Sec says Labour 'putting politics above pupils' with tax raid
Reform UK said those making "unacceptable comments" will no longer be part of Mr Farage's campaign

Nigel Farage confirms Reform UK activists caught making 'unacceptable' comments will be dropped from campaign
x

From denying Stormy Daniels affair to arguing about golf: Key moments from Biden vs Trump debate
The Tories' latest election attack ad sparked a row

Starmer accuses Tories of ‘desperate' tactics over shock election attack ad of family with their hands up
Houses of Parliament

'Labour Party member' arrested over Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal released on bail