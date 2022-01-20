Govt has 'no plan' and 'no ideas' for how to fix UK's future, says Blair

Tony Blair has taken aim at Boris Johnson's government. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Sir Tony Blair has launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson's Government, accusing it of having "no plan" to tackle the big issues facing the UK.

In an online address on Thursday, the former Prime Minister will accuse Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent blueprint for dealing with three major challenges - changes as a result of Brexit, the technological revolution, and the ambition to be carbon neutral in 25 years.

"There is a gaping hole in the governing of Britain where new ideas should be," he will say.

"We are living through three revolutionary changes simultaneously and are ill-prepared for any of them.

"Each of them would require major changes to the way we work as a nation.

"All of them together pose a challenge which is unprecedented in recent history."

The former Prime Minister, who has recently been the subject of controversy after being given a knighthood, will say that the Government's slogan of "levelling up" did little to clarify the real issues for the UK.

"Other than a desire to give opportunity to those without it, which is obviously hard to disagree with, the slogan risks misdirecting the framing of the country's problem," he will say.

"We face a national challenge - all the country, not simply the areas 'left behind'."

He will add: "I understand completely the rage against what happened in Downing Street during lockdown and how the country feels.

"Maybe Boris Johnson goes and maybe he doesn't.

"But the real problem is the absence of a Government plan for Britain's future."