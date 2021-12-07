Harriet Harman to step down as MP at next election after 40 years

7 December 2021, 08:43 | Updated: 7 December 2021, 09:01

Harriet Harman wrote: "After nearly 40 years in Parliament I won't be standing again at the next election."
By Asher McShane

Labour's Harriet Harman has announced she will not run again for her Camberwell and Peckham seat in the next general election.

Ms Harman, who has been the MP for the south London constituency since 1982, said she will leave the House of Commons with her "enthusiasm for politics undimmed".

She served as acting Labour leader in 2015 and deputy labour leader from 2007 to 2015 and has held numerous cabinet and shadow cabinet roles.

Alongside a statement, she wrote on Twitter: "After nearly 40 years in Parliament I won't be standing again at the next election.

"It's been a great honour to be an MP and to represent Camberwell & Peckham since 1982. I will do that with complete commitment and enthusiasm up until the last day! My email to C & P Lab members."

She shared facts about her time in her post, saying that she had spoken in the Commons 9,850 times, had 3 children and 5 grandchildren since 1982, and posted a ‘then and now’ picture showing her in 1982 and in 2021.

She has served under seven prime ministers and eight Labour leaders.

