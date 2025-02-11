Home Office private jet costing £1m deported fewer than 50 migrants to Albania - despite seating more than 200

Home Office private jet costing £1m deported fewer than 50 migrants to Albania - despite seating more than 200. Picture: Home Office

By Danielle de Wolfe

A £1million private jet featured in Home Office footage of migrants being deported to Albania contained fewer than 50 Albanians - despite being capable of seating more than 200.

The deportation flight featured in footage released by the Government on Monday, with a breakdown of the numbers revealing the deportations cost around £22,000 per person.

The government said around 18,987 illegal immigrants have been deported from the UK since Labour took power, according to Home Office figures.

A crackdown on immigration crime saw removals increase by nearly 25% between July 5, 2024 and January 31, according to the data.

Analysis revealed the Airbus 321, which is capable of carrying up to 220 passengers, took a total of 47 Albanian migrants back their home country in January.

According to The Telegraph, the £22,000 cost per head includes three privately contracted security escorts to avoid mid-air disruption and escort on arrival.

The security escorts are also in place to secure detainees during transporting individuals to any legal court sittings and while at the airport.

The Home Office footage said photos and video of the migrants' removal allowed the public to have a better understanding of the deportation process.

The video released by the government shows up to five security personnel in high-vis yellow tabards escorting the migrants onto the aircraft.

The Home Office footage showed detention custody officers with body-worn cameras surrounding each migrant as they were led up the steps onto the plane.

The charter flight saw the majority of passengers board unaided, but restraint techniques and equipment such as rigid bar handcuffs, waist restraint belts and leg restraint belts can be used as a last resort.

It's reported that the Home Office requested the outlet not to provide details of the airline name, its registration number or the location of the airport over safety concerns linked to future flights.

It follows previous protest attempts by activists against airlines used by the Home Office for deportations.

One such incident was a high-profile flight to Jamaica in 2021, when celebrities were seen to back protests to block the deportation flight.