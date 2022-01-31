Breaking News

Ian Blackford thrown out of Commons after refusing to retract claim PM 'misled Parliament'

31 January 2022, 16:03 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 16:33

By Emma Soteriou

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has been thrown out of the Commons for refusing to retract his comments claiming that Boris Johnson "misled the House" in the wake of Sue Gray's report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked Mr Blackford to retract his comments several times, which he refused.

Mr Blackford replied: "That the Prime Minister may have inadvertently misled the House."

Sir Lindsay countered: "To help me help the House, you've withdrawn your earlier comment and replaced it with inadvertently?"

Mr Blackford said: "It's not my fault if the Prime Minister can't be trusted to tell the truth."

Read more: Boris says sorry as Partygate report slams No10's 'failures of leadership'

Read more: Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated partygate report

Amid raucous shouting from the Tory benches, the Speaker said: "Under the power given to me by standing order number 43 I order the honourable member to withdraw immediately from the House."

However, as he was being thrown out, Mr Blackford made the decision to walk out himself.

Sir Lindsay noted: "It's all right, we don't need to bother."

Before making the controversial comment, Mr Blackford claimed Sue Gray's report was a "farce" with "no facts".

He instead said the PM "wilfully misled Parliament", after previously telling the House that all guidance had been followed and there was no party.

Despite being asked to withdraw the word "misled", Mr Blackford stood by what he had said.

It comes as senior civil servant Sue Gray found that a series of "partygate" events should not have been allowed to take place or "develop in the way that they did".

She was forced to redact parts of her report after the Met asked for "minimal references" to the gatherings in her findings from the investigation.

The PM refused to commit to publishing the report in full once the police investigation has concluded.

