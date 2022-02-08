Breaking News

Boris mini-reshuffle to reignite his Premiership: PM moves Ministers in bid to move on from Partygate

Boris Johnson has carried out a mini reshuffle to his top team, naming Jacob Rees-Mogg as Brexit Minister and Mark Spencer as Leader of the Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson has carried out a mini reshuffle of his ministers in an attempt to strengthen his position after a turbulent few months of political turmoil.

In Boris Johnson's latest attempt to bolster his stop team amid growing disquiet in the party, Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed Brexit Minister and has been replaced as Leader of the Commons by Mark Spencer.

Chris Heaton-Harris has been named the new Chief Whip, replacing Mr Spencer, who has been criticised for his handling of discipline among MPs as the party became increasingly split.

Stewart Andrew, the MP for Pudsey, has also become a Minister for Housing.

The reshuffle comes after Mr Johnson's government became embroiled in a cocktail of scandals including partygate and accusations the Prime Minister incited violence towards Sir Keir Starmer - all against a backdrop of the soaring cost of living crisis.

Labour have criticised the Government's decision to carry out the reshuffle in an attempt for Mr Johnson to "save his own skin", instead of partake in a parliamentary debate on the issue.

"Today, the Labour Party frontbench was in Parliament proposing measures to tackle food poverty caused by an inflation crisis created in Downing Street and supporting the mental health of our children and young people - vital topics affecting families across the country," said deputy leader Angela Rayner.

"What was Boris Johnson doing? Reshuffling the deckchairs when he's already hit an iceberg.

"Labour is committed to security, prosperity and respect for everyone. Boris Johnson is desperately trying to save his own skin."

No10 confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Mr Johnson would carry out a small reshuffle.

Mr Rees-Mogg has been passionately loyal to the Prime Minister in the fallout of the 'partygate' scandal, and has always been a prominent campaigner for Brexit.

Mr Spencer has been Boris Johnson's chief whip since his premiership began in 2019 - although his authority has come into question in recent weeks as the party became increasingly divided.

The Prime Minister has had a politically unsettled few weeks.

He has battled calls to quit after a string of lockdown-breaking parties were revealed, prompting an internal investigation as well as a Met police probe.

More recently, he has been under fire from MPs on both sides of the house for a 'Savile slur' he directed at the Leader of the Opposition last week.

Responding to a question from Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: "Instead this leader of the opposition - a former director of public prosecution who used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can see - he chose to use this moment to continually pre-judge a police inquiry."

His comment had prompted violent backlash anyway, but it intensified after a mob were seen harassing Sir Keir yesterday, shouting remarks about Savile.

The Labour Leader, alongside foreign shadow secretary and LBC presenter David Lammy, had to be bundled into a police car.

It led to MPs from both Labour and the Tories accusing Mr Johnson of inciting violence against Sir Keir.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle today condemned Mr Johnson over the insult, declaring "our words have consequences" - but the PM's spokesperson has since reiterated he will not apologise for the remarks.

"The Prime Minister clarified his remarks last week to make clear he was not suggesting Keir Starmer was individually responsible for the Savile decision," the spokesman said.

"I think the Prime Minister was making a political point about taking responsibility for organisations as a whole."

In a statement, No10: said: "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government efficiency) in the Cabinet Office.

"He will be a member of the Cabinet."

In a separate statement, they said: "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP to be Lord President and Leader of the House of Commons.

"He will attend Cabinet."

Of Stewart Andrews, No10 said: "The Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP to be a Minister of State (Minister for Housing) in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities."