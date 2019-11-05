Jeremy Corbyn to accuse Johnson of trying to ‘hijack’ Brexit

Party leaders Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA

Jeremy Corbyn is set to accuse Boris Johnson of trying to "hijack Brexit to sell out our NHS and working people by stripping away their rights” as election campaigning ramps up.

The Labour leader will give a major campaign speech in Essex on Tuesday where he will hit out at the Prime Minister and also promise to "get Brexit sorted" within six months of taking office.

Mr Corbyn will say that during the 2016 EU referendum "many people who voted to leave tell me they were voting for change. Johnson and the Leave campaign promised to rebuild our NHS."

Accusing the Prime Minister of planning to "sell-out" the NHS, Mr Corbyn will say US and UK officials have been "discussing drug pricing in secret."

Adding the Conservative plans would mean “higher prices for medicines” which will “pass on costs to both patients and the NHS.”

The Labour leader will say that in place of Mr Johnson's deal Labour will “get Brexit sorted in six months by giving the people the final say” so Britain can “get beyond Brexit."

Under Labour plans a Jeremy Corbyn Government would seek to secure an exit deal with the EU before any planned referendum.

Labour is calling for a "sensible deal," based on terms the UK has already discussed with the European Union, including "a new customs union, a close single market relationship and guarantees of rights and protections."

The Prime Minister hit out at Mr Corbyn's plans, in a letter to the Labour leader Mr Johnson wrote if a second referendum was to happen "2020 will be lost to more dither and delay over Brexit."

The Prime Minister said his rival has "sought to avoid explaining" what his plan is, and seems to want to "go back to square one".

He wrote: "When they choose the next Prime Minister, the voters deserve to have a clear picture of what each potential leader will do when it comes to Brexit."

