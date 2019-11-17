Jeremy Corbyn 'would pose chilling risk to national security' says Priti Patel

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Priti Patel. Picture: PA

Priti Patel says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would post a “chilling risk” to national security if he wins the General Election.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Ms Patel claimed Mr Corbyn and Diane Abbott have “sided with and defended some of the most appalling individuals and terrorist groups.”

The Home Secretary also criticised Mr Corbyn for his comments on the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in which he said he thought the terror leader should have gone on trial rather than being killed.

Ms Patel told the newspaper: “Just the thought of those two in charge of our national security makes me feel ill.

"They have sided with and defended some of the most appalling individuals and terrorist groups.

“In any other circumstances, I am not sure Jeremy Corbyn or Diane Abbott would even get security clearance. Their backgrounds alone would be enough to set alarm bells ringing.”

Last week, Mr Corbyn told LBC that terror leaders al-Baghdadi and Osama bin Laden should have been put through the International Court of Justice in The Hague rather than being killed.

He told LBC News: “If we preach international law and international legal process through the International Court of Justice in The Hague, then we should carry it out.

“If it’s possible to arrest somebody and put them on trial, then that is what should have been done, and that is what I said about the death in 2011 and it will continue to be my principle.

“If we believe, as we do, in international law and justice, and the power of the International Court of Justice, then we should do everything we can to bring people where they deserve to go on trial to be put on trial, as was Milošević.”

Ms Patel said the comments “spoke volumes” and that they were “dangerous.”

She added: “This is a man who for decades has sided with our foes and spurned our allies.

“You only have to look at the kind of organisations he subscribes to, the company he keeps and the things he says.

“Corbyn’s comments on the death of al-Baghdadi a few days ago speak volumes.

“To suggest that people wearing suicide vests should be arrested is not only ridiculous, it’s dangerous.”