Former Supreme Court Judge says Baroness Carr's intervention over PMQs immigration case comments was 'mistake'

20 February 2025, 21:24

c
A Former Justice of the UK Supreme Court - has told LBC - an intervention by the Lady Chief Justice shouldn't have happened. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

The former Supreme Court Justice Lord Sumption has told LBC Lady Chief Justice's intervention over PMQs immigration case comments was a "mistake".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During PMQs last week, Sir Keir said a decision allowing a Palestinian family the right to remain in the UK after they applied through a scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees was "wrong".

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had got her team "working on closing this loophole".

Baroness Sue Carr said she was "deeply troubled to learn of the exchanges" between Sir Keir and Mrs Badenoch.

Now, Lord Sumption has described this as an "exceptional situation" that "should not have happened".

He told LBC that Baroness Carr's intervention was "probably a mistake".

Baroness Carr
Baroness Carr said she was "deeply troubled to learn of the exchanges" between Sir Keir and Mrs Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

Baroness Carr told reporters: "I think it started from a question from the Opposition suggesting that the decision in a certain case was wrong, and obviously the Prime Minister's response to that.

"Both question and the answer were unacceptable."It is for the Government visibly to respect and protect the independence of the judiciary.

"Where parties, including the Government, disagree with their findings, they should do so through the appellate process."

These comments sparked a backlash, including from senior Tories such as Michael Gove and Suella Barverman.

Read more: Senior Tories blast 'out of touch' judge for 'ludicrous attack' on Starmer’s migrant remarks

Read more: 'Judges aren't free from criticism': Backlash after England's top judge attacks Starmer's migrant remarks

Lord Sumption
Lord Sumption said judges make decisions which are of considerable public importance. Picture: LBC

On Thursday evening, Lord Sumption told Iain Dale there is a convention that politicians "do not abuse judges for decisions they've made".

"They do not threaten them, they do not insult them.

"But it seems to me that to say in perfectly moderate language that a judge was wrong is a perfectly legitimate thing to do.

"If you were to open the pages of any law journal, you would find lots of case notes in which academics and lawyers are saying that this or that decision of the courts is wrong.

"Now, I find it very difficult to see why politicians should be the one category of person that isn't allowed to say that in their opinion a judge is wrong."

Baroness Carr raised concerns about "what appears to be a mounting campaign of attacks on judges"
Baroness Carr raised concerns about "what appears to be a mounting campaign of attacks on judges". Picture: Alamy

'Critically examined'

He went on: "Judges make decisions which are of considerable public importance, and it seems to me that they must expect their decisions to be examined and sometimes critically examined.

"I think it's quite important that judges should not be insulted for taking the view that they do about particular statutes or particular decisions. 

"I think that that criticism should be expressed in moderate terms, but provided that that's satisfied, it seems to me that to criticise a judge is no more offensive than to criticise any other person in public life."

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

Latest Politics News

Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions' amid row over 'activist judges,' Priti Patel tells LBC

Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions,' Priti Patel tells LBC amid row over 'activist judges'
Former Chief Whip Simon Hart has revealed details of a call from a Tory MP who asked to be saved from a brothel.

Former Chief Whip shares desperate call from Tory MP who 'needed saving from brothel with KGB agent and CCTV'
Examples of 'zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham. Underage teenagers buying knives online remains 'a really concerning picture' for police, with illegal dealers selling weapons via social media.

Labour announces crackdown on online knife sellers as weapons 'easier for young people to buy than paracetamol'
Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'

Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks
Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’
US and Russia begin talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Vladimir Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy', Moscow says as Russia-US peace talks underway

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

'Not sustainable': Trump's ties to Musk 'won't last,' claims former White House comms chief
UK Grain Harvest

Almost 1 in 4 farms forced to shut in last two decades as Treasury meet farmers today

David Gauke wants to reduce the size of the female prison estate to make room for more male inmates. File image shows Pentonville prison

Send fewer women to jail to make room for male inmates, says former Justice Secretary