Boris Johnson's govt 'unworthy of your trust' says Sir Keir in major speech

4 January 2022, 11:55 | Updated: 4 January 2022, 13:57

By Sophie Barnett

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson's Tory government saying it is "unworthy" of the public's trust as he outlined his vision for a future Labour government.

At a keynote speech in Birmingham, the Labour leader said the Conservative government, which has become embroiled in sleaze rows and Christmas party scandals, has "revealed itself to be unworthy of your trust".

"Its incompetence is becoming plain," Sir Keir said, as he accused the government of taking the British public for granted.

"A government which refuses to follow the rules it sets for the rest of us loses the moral right to set those rules," he added.

The opposition leader's party has taken a clear lead in the opinion polls for the first time since Boris Johnson took office in 2019.

Sir Keir Starmer has delivered a major speech setting out Labour’s Contract with the British people.
Sir Keir Starmer has delivered a major speech setting out Labour’s Contract with the British people. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir says he recognises he cannot expect to "inherit" power - and still has a lot of work to do gain voters' confidence.

He used his speech to outline how he wants to agree a contract with the British people based on three principles: security, prosperity and respect.

Setting out what he described as his "contract" with the British people, Sir Keir said the "first clause" would be a "binding commitment" to decency and running a government that honours the Nolan principles of standards on public life.

He said: "I have a very clear idea of what a Labour government would look like. And, in 2022, I want to take my plans to the British people."

Sir Keir added: "I want to create a contract defined by security, prosperity and respect.

"To create a contract for a government worthy of the fine nation in which we live. The Labour Party is a deeply patriotic party."

The Labour leader said he will hold a series of events across the country "in the coming months" to "persuade people to sign up" to his vision of a "new Britain".

The Conservatives say Sir Keir's speech was "out of touch" and made up of the "same old platitudes".

